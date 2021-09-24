Philippine-UK comic anthology looks to incite action on climate change

2020 will forever be remembered as the year a global pandemic brought the world to its knees. But at the rate the planet’s temperature is rising, forever might not be such a long time. According to the most recent global climate report from the United Nations weather agency, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2020 was also one of the three warmest years on record. Some parts of the world experienced punishing droughts, while others faced severe storms and floods, both of which resulted in the loss of ecosystems, livelihood, and lives, and endangered countless more. These increasingly severe realities of climate change are expected to get worse, scientists say. To even have a shot at mitigating the damage, the planet’s temperature has to stabilize at between 1.5° and 2° Celsius (2.7° and 3.6° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. This means global net carbon emissions need to be reduced by 45% from 2010 by 2030. It was this looming deadline that inspired Komiket Philippines, the U.K.’s Lakes International Comic Art Festival (LICAF), and Creative Concern to devise the comic book anthology Ten Years to Save the World. There will be 10 stories in the collection, each focused on a climate change issue that needs to be solved within the next decade. Five artists each from the Philippines and the U.K. have been asked to contribute. The project is supported by The Climate Connection, a global initiative of the British Council. This isn’t the first time climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

