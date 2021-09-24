Snapshot of hatchlings raises hopes for Siamese crocs in northeast Cambodia

They say you should never smile at a crocodile. But that’s exactly what happened on Sept. 9 when a team of researchers discovered a group of eight Siamese crocodile (Crocodylus siamensis) hatchlings in the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected wetland landscape in northeastern Cambodia. The happy sighting was made by researchers from the Ministry of Environment and WWF-Cambodia while conducting nocturnal surveys of crocodile activity in the wetlands. They also managed to photograph the hatchlings. This is the first evidence that the critically endangered species is breeding in this part of Cambodia in 10 years of painstaking surveys. “The Srepok discovery indeed raises hope for Siamese crocodile conservation and survival in the wild, and is a significant finding for the species in Cambodia,” Milou Groenenberg, biodiversity research and monitoring manager for WWF, said in a statement. According to Sothea Bun, one of the field researchers, the “exciting moment” came after a series of night surveys and many soggy hours scouting locations where crocodile footprints, burrows, tail marks and dung were recorded in prior surveys. Shining a torch into a patch of water, one of the team witnessed the telltale sign of nocturnal life: reflected eyeshine. Field research team have scoured Srepok’s wetland systems for crocodile activity for 10 years, finally finding evidence of breeding Siamese crocodiles in 2021. Image courtesy of Cambodia Ministry of Environment/WWF-Cambodia Siamese crocodiles, a medium-size freshwater species, were considered virtually extinct in the wild in the 1990s. However, over the past two decades, small, isolated populations…This article was originally published on Mongabay

