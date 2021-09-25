Can green energy power Africa’s future?

From BBC
While much of the world is looking at how it can use more green energy and cut C02 emissions ahead of the COP26 climate summit, across Africa the challenge is somewhat different.
For many across the continent, it’s the challenge of accessing any energy supply at all. Some 600 million people in Africa don’t have access to energy – limiting their ability to start and run businesses.
Even in the mega-cities of South Africa and Nigeria, businesses have to deal with rolling power blackouts. So governments, entrepreneurs and innovators are working to fix this.
In Ghana, the country’s Ministry of Power says more than 80% of the population has access to electricity on the national grid. But reaching those in remote communities has been a challenge.
So the country is using microgrids – independent energy systems serving specific areas – to provide low-cost, clean energy, powered by solar and wind power to isolated communities.
In Pediatokope, an island community on the Volta river in Ghana, shopkeeper Eric Pupulampu is delighted. His business has been helped because he is now able to stock and sell cold drinks and perishables – thanks to a microgrid project that gives him the power to keep his freezer going.
But the challenge is not just rural, as major cities have power problems too.
Approximately 15 million people live in Lagos in Nigeria, making it one of Africa’s busiest cities, but the energy supply in the city is neither stable nor secure.
This unreliability