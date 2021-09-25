In Colombia, legal mining proves a win-win for environment, traditional communities

BOGOTÁ — In Colombia’s Chocó department, renowned by environmentalists for its abundant biodiversity, Afro-Colombian communities collect gold from rivers as part of an ancestral way of life. “When we talk about productive family units here, mining is just one of those activities,” said Heyler Serbando Moreno Palacios, a traditional miner based in Chocó and the legal representative of the local council of Alto San Juan, an Afro-Colombian community. Mining here doesn’t have an extractive focus, Palacios said, as community members don’t dedicate all their time to the activity; they also fish, hunt, and cultivate subsistence crops, or pancoger, such as corn, yucca and plantain. As a mark of this type of mining’s low environmental impact and its cultural importance for both Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities, Colombia’s 1991 Constitution sets a legislative foundation for special provisions for artisanal, non-mechanical mining to take place in territories governed by these ethnic communities. Yet the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reports that in 2020, 41% of Colombia’s alluvial gold mining — mining from streams or riverbeds — took place in Afro-Colombian territories using heavy machinery. This creates enormous environmental damage, including deforestation, and especially when combined with the use of mercury, which has been banned in the country since 2018. In Colombia, the illegal gold trade is more profitable than the more notorious cocaine industry; the country’s Ombudsman Office reports that illegal armed groups use illegal mining to fund their activities, often committing human rights violations in the process. But mining that doesn’t…This article was originally published on Mongabay

