Forest finance expected to advance under new TREES standard and LEAF Coalition

A new version of a tool to measure forest carbon credits, TREES 2.0, was published last month. It includes novel avenues for measuring carbon storage and purports to bring clarity to the manner in which small-scale carbon projects may be incorporated into landscape-level programs. Backers say they hope that this development — along with the stimulus of the LEAF Coalition that launched in April 2021 with pledges upward of $1 billion for forests — means that after a long and frustrating journey, the puzzle pieces are finally coming together for large-scale forest finance. But neither of these initiatives is without its critics in a field that is among the most controversial in the global effort to do something about climate change. Forest finance quickly becomes an alphabet soup that can be forbidding to the uninitiated. Here are some key terms. REDD+ is the name of the overall strategy. It stands for “reduced emissions from deforestation and forest degradation” and is about paying developing countries to slow forest destruction. Negotiations began on REDD in 2007, but they were not completed until the Warsaw Framework on REDD+ was adopted by the UN in 2013. (The plus in REDD+ stands for conservation and efforts to enhance forest carbon stocks beyond the mitigation of deforestation.) ART is the institution. It means “Architecture for REDD+ Transactions” and was established in 2018 to produce a viable standard for REDD+ carbon credits at a jurisdictional scale. It is backed by Norway and runs as an independent organization…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay