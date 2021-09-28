New studies identify regions under greatest threat, and greatest conservation potential

This year, decision-makers and leaders will gather to talk about the interconnected crises of biodiversity loss and climate change at a few key global conferences including the U.N. Biodiversity Conference (COP15) and the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26). As they deliberate, deciding where to prioritize conservation presents a challenge. A group of researchers from more than 40 institutions have developed a way to consistently identify areas for conservation that “minimizes the number of threatened species, maximizes carbon retention and water quality regulation, and ranks terrestrial conservation priorities globally”, according to their new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution. “Our approach is novel in that is able to integrate various values of nature into a single map,” Martin Jung, the study’s lead author and research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) told Mongabay in an email. Past studies have looked at environmental factors individually and overlayed the results, he says, which can oversimplify findings. The researchers found that for conserving global biodiversity, the mountain ranges of the world are of notable importance, as are large parts of Mediterranean biomes and Southeast Asia. The study also highlights western central Africa, Papua New Guinea, the western Tibetan Plateau, and the East Australian rainforest. Figure from Jung et al 2021. “We need to find those [places] that are globally important,” Piero Visconti, a co-author of the study who leads the Biodiversity, Ecology, and Conservation Research Group at IIASA told Mongabay in an email. “Their loss would imply a disproportionate loss…This article was originally published on Mongabay

