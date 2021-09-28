When North America locked down, birds filled the gap left by people

An analysis of bird sightings in Canada and the U.S. showed that many North American species, from mighty eagles to diminutive hummingbirds, gained ground during COVID-19 lockdowns as humans sheltered in place. “Bald eagles changed their use of the entire North American continent,” said Nicola Koper, professor of conservation biology at the University of Manitoba and a co-author of a recent paper in the journal Science Advances. These iconic eagles, Haliaeetus leucocephalus, homed in on counties where traffic was at its lowest ebb due to strict lockdowns. “Hummingbirds more than tripled in abundance near airports,” Koper said. Of the 82 species considered, the distribution of 66 changed during pandemic-related shutdowns. The general trend was of growing abundance in areas where human activity was muted. “It shows how sensitive they are to changes in human behavior,” Koper said, “even small alterations in how humans move in their environment impacts birds.” A ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris). Image courtesy of Shenandoah National Park/Flickr. The researchers gathered more than 4 million records from the eBird database, a platform that relies on contributions from volunteers, a flock that includes amateur bird enthusiasts and professional birders. Since the forum has been around for a while, the scientists could compare species abundance from May to June 2020 to the same period in previous years. “This is an amazing study. The team leveraged large data sets collected by the community-science program eBird, to investigate how birds across North America responded to lockdowns in early 2020,” said Christian Rutz,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay