Brexit paves the way for gene-edited crops

From BBC
Shareclose
The UK government is to relax the regulation of gene-edited crops to enable commercial growing in England.
The plants are to be tested and assessed in the same way as conventional new varieties.
The changes are possible because the UK no longer has to follow European Union regulations, which are the strictest in the world.
The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments will get to decide whether to adopt or opt out of the changes.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said that he would be working closely with farming and environmental groups to help grow plants that are stronger and more resilient to climate change.
“Gene editing has the ability to harness the genetic resources that nature has provided. It is a tool that could help us tackle some of the biggest challenges that we face.”
Gene-edited (GE) crops have much simpler genetic alternations than so-called genetically modified (GM) ones. GM crops often involve the addition of extra genes, sometimes from a completely different species; and in some instances the insertion of DNA from animals.
Gene-edited crops, by contrast, often just have genes snipped out of them, producing new varieties within months that could also have been produced by traditional cross-breeding but over a period of several years.
Scientists believe that they can use gene editing to develop fruit, vegetables and cereals that are more nutritious and productive, as well as hardier varieties that can withstand