Brexit paves the way for gene-edited crops

Gene-edited (GE) crops have much simpler genetic alternations than so-called genetically modified (GM) ones. GM crops often involve the addition of extra genes, sometimes from a completely different species; and in some instances the insertion of DNA from animals.

Gene-edited crops, by contrast, often just have genes snipped out of them, producing new varieties within months that could also have been produced by traditional cross-breeding but over a period of several years.

Scientists believe that they can use gene editing to develop fruit, vegetables and cereals that are more nutritious and productive, as well as hardier varieties that can withstand Read the full article