For Costa Rica’s Indigenous Bribri women, agroforestry is an act of resistance and resilience

TALAMANCA, Costa Rica — "How do I say lemon in Bribri language?" ask Andy, 9, and his cousin Sergio, 11, of their grandmother, Marina López. They're playing among cocoa trees in their grandmother's field in Watsi, a village in southern Costa Rica's Caribbean region, where their Indigenous Bribri community maintains its ancestral traditions. "Àsh means lemon in Bribri," Marina tells her grandsons, "Don't confuse it with another citrus such as àsh blòblo [orange]." Unexpectedly, rain starts to fall and makes the tropical vegetation shine. The trio find shelter under a roof close to palms and timber-yielding trees that give shade to cocoa and medicinal plants. The community here practices a resilient and ancient agricultural system called agroforestry that also benefits biodiversity and climate change, since perennial and annual crops are grown together to mimic a forest. López, 57, is one of the leaders of the Bribri people who live in the Talamanca region known for its nature parks, tropical beaches, and mountains stretching to the Sixaola River, which marks the border with Panamá. Marina López, Bribri leader and co-founder of ACOMUITA next to a cocoa tree in her agroforestry system, Watsi, Talamanca, Costa Rica. Image by Monica Pelliccia for Mongabay. The Bribri are one of the world's few matrilineal societies: land is handed down from mother to daughter. Cocoa is at the center of another noteworthy ancestral practice, forming the core of their sacred rituals. "Cocoa represents women in our cosmovision," López says. "We drink it for marriages when a…

