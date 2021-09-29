Malaysian hornbill bust reveals live trafficking trend in Southeast Asia

In August 2021, authorities at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport discovered a shipment of eight hornbills, caged but alive, en route to international markets. The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) seized the birds and arrested two men for failing to display valid documentation for possession of the birds. Among the haul was a baby helmeted hornbill (Rhinoplax vigil), a critically endangered species hunted to the brink of extinction for its distinctive ivory-like bill casque that’s prized by collectors in parts of Asia. Although the severed heads, feathers and casques of many hornbill species are mainstays of the illegal wildlife trade, experts say the recent seizure in Malaysia confirms their suspicions that live hornbills are being trafficked from Malaysia abroad. And it could be a regionwide trend. Hornbill experts were surprised earlier this year by the first case of live hornbills being trafficked into Indonesia from the Philippines. The incident, in Manado, in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi province, involved two Philippine-endemic southern rufous hornbills (Buceros mindanensis). “In Indonesia, most cases [of hornbill trade] are domestic, between islands,” Yokyok “Yoki” Hadiprakarsa, founder of the Indonesian Hornbill Conservation Society (Rangkong Indonesia) and member of the IUCN Hornbill Specialist Group, told Mongabay. “Usually, it is birds from Indonesia that are being smuggled to other countries, so that was shocking to many hornbill conservationists in the world.” Yoki said the recent seizure of live hornbills in Malaysia has put specialists on high alert. “We are not sure whether these cases will become more frequent,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

