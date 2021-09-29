Mapping threats to land mammals, amphibians and birds: study

The Sumatran orangutan, Malayan tiger, and eastern lowland gorilla all find themselves in a grim lineup, joining thousands of other species listed as critically endangered, their populations dwindling as the planet continues to march headlong into “the sixth mass extinction.” Most of the major threats to biodiversity are well known, but a recent study, published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, uses data from the IUCN Red List of endangered species to map where these threats to terrestrial mammals, birds, and amphibians occur at a global scale. The six major threats to biodiversity addressed in the study are agriculture, climate change, hunting and trapping, invasive species, logging, and pollution. The researchers found that there are large areas of the globe in which animals have more than a 50% chance of encountering these threats. “Our results reveal the location and intensity of human-caused threats to nature,” Mike Harfoot, one of the two lead authors of the paper and lead ecosystem scientist at the U.N. Environment Programme’s World Conservation Monitoring Centre (UNEP-WCMC), said in a press release. According to their analyses, high-priority areas for threat mitigation include the Himalayas, Southeast Asia, the east coast of Australia, the dry forest of Madagascar, the Albertine Rift and East Arc Mountains in East Africa, the Guinean forests of West Africa, the Atlantic Forest in Brazil, the Amazon Basin, and the northern Andes, among others. Figure from Harfoot et al 2021: “a–f show probability that a randomly selected mammal occurring in each 50 km × 50 km cell is impacted by logging…This article was originally published on Mongabay

