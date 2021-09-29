Monitoring reveals Indonesia’s ‘legal timber’ scheme riddled with violations

JAKARTA — For decades, illegal logging and timber trafficking have destroyed forests across Indonesia, and with them the source of livelihoods of millions of Indigenous peoples. Now, Indigenous peoples and local communities are fighting back by monitoring illegal logging activities across the country in a bid to protect their forests. What they’ve found are rampant violations of the government’s timber legality system, or SVLK, which is meant to ensure that all timber is harvested from legal and sustainable sources. In 2020 and 2021, the Indonesian Independent Forest Monitoring Network (JPIK) working with PPLH Mangkubumi, a nonprofit grassroots group, organized Indigenous peoples and local communities to monitor 32 timber companies in five provinces: Central Kalimantan, North Maluku, West Papua, East Java and Central Java. The companies in question all possess timber legality certificates and represent the entire supply chain, from logging to exports. The monitoring discovered numerous violations of the SVLK system throughout the supply chain. For starters, the observers found logging companies were cutting down trees outside their legally permitted concessions and tagging the logs with legality certificates that effectively declared the wood came from inside the concessions. In North Maluku’s Central Halmahera district, for instance, they found logging companies were slapping legal documents from local landowners on illegally logged timber — as if the companies had bought the timber from these locals, when in fact they hadn’t, said PPLH Mangkubumi spokesman Agus Budi Purwanto. In other cases, companies were paying off locals to do the illegal logging for them.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

