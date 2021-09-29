Podcast: Indigenous rights and the future of biodiversity conservation

Today we’re taking a closer look at the important role of Indigenous peoples in biodiversity conservation with two key players. Listen here: We’re at something of an inflection point in the history of conservation and Indigenous engagement. So-called “fortress conservation,” which makes nature off-limits to human use altogether, even for Indigenous and local communities who may have lived in the area for generations, has come to be seen by many as not just counterproductive but a perpetuation of often violent colonialism by Western nations. There’s growing recognition today of just how vital traditional ecological knowledge and practices are to the cause of conservation, and a movement for securing Indigenous rights to safeguard the future of our planet is well underway. There’s plenty of science to bolster this movement, such as a World Bank study that found that, even though indigenous lands account for less than 22 percent of the world’s land area, their traditional territories are home to about 80% of the world’s biodiversity. Yet violence against land defenders, and Indigenous land defenders in particular, continues to escalate. The NGO Global Witness reports that 227 land and environmental defenders were killed in 2020, and one-third of them were Indigenous even though Indigenous peoples make up just 5% of the global population. Meanwhile, we have a chance to enshrine Indigenous rights in conservation pacts being negotiated at the highest levels right now, but it’s not clear we’ll take the opportunity. As you’re aware if you listened to the last episode of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

