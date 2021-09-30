Beached whale shark in Indonesia reportedly cut up by locals to eat

JAKARTA — Conservation authorities in Indonesia have condemned a recent incident in which a beached whale shark was cut up and reportedly consumed by locals on the western coast of the island of Java. The whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was found dead by residents living near Cirarangan Sindangbarang Beach in West Java province on the morning of Sept. 26. When officials arrived after having received a report of the stranding, they found that the animal had already been cut up into small pieces, some of which were said to have been eaten by the locals. It was estimated at between 4-6 meters long (13-20 feet) and weighing up to 2 metric ton, indicating it was most likely a juvenile shark. Whale sharks are fully protected under Indonesian law, and even consuming one that is already dead is a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and 100 million rupiah ($7,000) in fines. “Any kinds of use with extractive nature of whale sharks, including the use of their body parts, are banned by the law,” Pamuji Lestari, the acting director-general of marine zoning at the fisheries ministry, said in a statement published Sep. 28. People cut up the beached whale shark in West Java, Indonesia. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. People retrieve the beached whale shark from shore in West Java, Indonesia. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The incident in West Java mirrors an occurrence in May…This article was originally published on Mongabay

