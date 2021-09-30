Climate change: Ministers meet in Milan for pre-COP26

From BBC
With the jeers of Greta Thunberg ringing in their ears, climate ministers are holding final talks before a key UN conference in Glasgow.
The Swedish activist criticised the efforts of politicians to tackle climate change as “30 years of blah, blah, blah”.
But despite the mockery, ministers say some progress is being made on a range of issues.
The meeting in Italy’s financial capital Milan lasts until Saturday.
Earlier this week Greta Thunberg lambasted the efforts of political leaders at a youth climate summit.
She was one of 400 young people who came to Milan to formulate a response to rising temperatures that will be presented to ministers here on Thursday.
Ms Thunberg will also meet Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi.
Officials believe that despite the criticism about the slow pace of progress, the wheels are beginning to move on a number of fronts.
Last week at the UN General Assembly, announcements from China and the US on coal and climate finance, helped improve the prospects for the upcoming UN conference, known as COP26.
Negotiators meeting at this “pre-COP” event are under pressure to clear the way for their bosses, the world’s presidents and prime ministers who will arrive in Glasgow for COP26 in early November.
One of the big issues holding up progress is the question of money.
Despite significant new promises, the wealthy nations are still around
