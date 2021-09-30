Climate change: Youth have ‘every right to be angry’ says UK PM

From BBC
Boris Johnson says young people have every right to be angry about the state of climate change.
The UK prime minister told climate activists in Milan that they were paying the price for the “reckless actions of their elders”.
The penitent mood here was underlined by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who said politicians needed to be “whipped into action.”
Both agreed that urgent action to limit warming was now desperately needed.
For several days around 400 young activists have been working on proposals for tackling climate change here in Milan.
They’ve heard from a host of voices including Greta Thunberg who castigated politicians for dashing the hopes and dreams of young people.
She mocked their promises on climate as just more “blah, blah, blah”.
Speaking here today, several senior politicians conceded that Ms Thunberg was essentially correct in her analysis.
“Young people around the world are already paying the price for the reckless actions of their elders,” said Mr Johnson.
“Hundreds of millions of you are facing rising seas, failing crops, burning forests, and evermore ferocious storms, daily challenges that lead to lost opportunity. And your future is literally being stolen before your eyes.”
Some young activists had interrupted a previous speech by Italian Prime Minister Draghi.
Mr Johnson said he understood their actions.
