For Adams Cassinga, fighting wildlife trafficking in DRC is a life mission

In any one month, Adams Cassinga and his team of investigators juggle as many as 20 suspected cases of wildlife crime, only a fraction of which will result in a raid. “In DRC, to be able to prove criminality we need to be able to catch the culprits in the act — preferably as they’re about to make a sale,” Cassinga tells Mongabay from Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he coordinates operations. Cassinga is already awake when the call comes in at 5 a.m., the news of a tip-off hitting him like a morning shot of caffeine. Cassinga’s attention is transported to Lodja airport, little more than a small strip of exposed earth in Sankuru province, smack bang in the center of the DRC, where a suspected trafficker is planning to move a cargo of 60 African gray parrots (Psittacus erithacus) by air. A crash course in conservation Grey parrots seized in an anti-trafficking operation at Lodja, DR Congo. Image courtesy of Adams Cassinga. Conserv Congo in numbers 1600 cases of wildlife crime in DRC More than 1200 arrests in conjuction with Congolese authorities 700 traffickers taken before the courts 100 successful prosecutions Ten arrests with partner organizations and foreign law enforcement authorities in Uganda, Zambia and Brazzaville over the past year Cassinga, now 39, founded the wildlife crime investigative nonprofit Conserv Congo in 2013, with a mission to preserve the Congo Basin’s endangered flora and fauna by combating trafficking and bringing perpetrators to justice. Equipped…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay