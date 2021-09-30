Labor rights violations at Brazil coffee farm linked to Starbucks, Nespresso

Nineteen coffee farm laborers from one of the poorest areas of Brazil had their wages slashed illegally by a company that supplies beans to coffee giants Starbucks and Nespresso. The violation of Brazilian labor law was revealed following an inspection on July 14 at the Pedreira farm in Cabo Verde municipality, Minas Gerais state. The farm belongs to the family of Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo, president since 2019 of Cooxupé, the world’s biggest coffee cooperative. The farm owners subsequently signed an agreement with the Labor Prosecution Service and the Public Defender’s Office to return the money wrongly deducted and pay each worker 2,000 reais ($370) as compensation for moral damages. Workers had up to 30% of their wages deducted to pay for the use of portable harvesting machines that remove coffee beans from the tree. Image by Lilo Clareto/Repórter Brasil. The workers, many of whom had migrated from the Jequitinhonha Valley, one of the poorest areas in Minas Gerais, saw their pay cut by nearly a third to cover the cost of the portable coffee harvesters they used, as well as the fuel needed to run the machines. Such deductions are prohibited under Brazilian law, and came at a time when Cooxupé had reported bumper earnings from coffee sales to customers that include Starbucks. In 2020, the co-op saw its profit nearly double to $61 million, from $32 million the year before. Its total revenue was $1 billion, up a fifth from the $800 million it raked in in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay