Malawi court sentences Chinese wildlife trafficking kingpin to 14 years in jail

Malawi’s illegal wildlife trade crackdown has earned a Chinese national 14 years in jail. Yunhua Lin, considered the lynchpin of a notorious wildlife trafficking cartel operating across in Southern Africa, was convicted in June of the illegal trade in wildlife parts, illegal possession of firearms, and possession of illegal drugs. At Lin’s sentencing at the Magistrate Court of Lilongwe on Sept. 28, Judge Violet Chipao called him a “mastermind” and dismissed his lawyers’ argument that he was merely the recipient of illegally obtained wildlife products. “Receivers must be punished more than poachers to deter existence of a market. Buying involves planning and organizing. The conduct of the convict was serious,” the judge said. “The pieces of rhino came from various rhinos which means he bought from different rhinos. The court feels Lin was a mastermind as he owns all the properties where specimen of ivory were found.” Acting on a tip about his whereabouts, the Malawi police, in conjunction with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, arrested Lin in the capital, Lilongwe, in August 2019. Fourteen other members of his syndicate — including his wife, Qin Hua Zang, and nine other Chinese nationals and four Malawians — had been arrested three months earlier. They were found in possession of pangolin scales, elephant ivory, hippo teeth and rhino horns. They received sentences ranging from 18 months to 11 years. Director of National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa described Lin’s prison sentence as “very significant” in the fight against the illegal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay