Oil pipeline on Native lands ramps up as Canada honors its Indigenous people

Canadian oil company Enbridge is just hours away from completing its thousand-mile pipeline from Alberta through north Minnesota to Wisconsin, with oil set to flow the day after Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Almost five years after initially receiving approval from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to carry the thick tar sands oil, the Line 3 pipeline zigzags between Indigenous Anishinaabe reserves in the northeastern U.S. and crosses over hundreds of biodiverse wetlands and wild rice beds. The new “substantially complete” pipeline runs 1,765 kilometers (1,097 miles) and continues to face protests and criticism on both sides of the border, as appeals and lawsuits from Indigenous, environmental and climate action groups were heard and declined over the years. “Line 3 is a crime against the environment and Indigenous rights, waters and lands,” said Winona LaDuke, executive director of Indigenous rights organization Honor the Earth. “Enbridge has raced to build this line before the Federal court has passed judgment on our appeals about the line.” The new pipeline is a replacement for the previous Line 3, built in 1961 and operating today with severe corrosion anomalies and at reduced pressure. The old pipeline was built and operated by Lakehead Pipeline Co., one of Enbridge’s previous corporate incarnations, and was the source of the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history. In that incident, in 1991, 7.7 million liters (1.7 million gallons) of oil spilled into the Prairie River in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has yet to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

