Virgin Galactic cleared to resume space flights

From BBC
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic company has been cleared to resume flights of its space plane, Unity.
The vehicle was grounded while the US Federal Aviation Administration carried out an investigation into the mission that took the British entrepreneur above the atmosphere in July.
Unity briefly stepped outside the airspace that had been reserved for it.
The FAA says Virgin Galactic “has made the required changes” to its operations and can now return to flight.
Unity is due to have one more outing this year, organised for the Italian Air Force, before going into an extended period of maintenance and upgrades.
At some point next year, it is expected to start routine flights for fare-paying passengers.
Sir Richard’s mission on 11 July was still part of the vehicle’s test programme.
It saw the businessman ride his rocket plane to a height of 86km (53 miles) above the New Mexico desert – an altitude considered to be “in space” by the US government.
But the FAA declared a “mishap investigation” after details about the flight were later reported in the New Yorker.
The magazine’s article described how Unity, on its glide descent back to its New Mexico spaceport, had flown outside the zone restricted for the plane’s use. What’s more, Galactic had failed to inform the FAA that this had happened.
The company acknowledged the glide path deviated from the preplanned one, an