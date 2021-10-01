A gendered approach on the illegal wildlife trade could engender an anti-trafficking revolution (commentary)

This week the United Nations General Assembly is expected to formally adopt its fifth Resolution on Tackling Illicit Trafficking in Wildlife. One might be forgiven for asking “another resolution – so what?” But for the first time ever in any IWT-related policy outcome, the new UNGA resolution brings gender into IWT thinking and responses. By adopting this resolution, Member States have committed to: “ensure the full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership of women in the development and implementation of relevant policies and programs addressing illicit wildlife trafficking, and [the General Assembly] further calls upon UN agencies to continue ensuring systematic gender mainstreaming into all policies and programs of the UN system.” This is a welcome and long-overdue step forward towards integrating gender into IWT thinking, and hopefully a sign that States are becoming more gender responsive. This is important for many reasons. The social and economic structures that promote gender equality – inclusive decision-making and participation, recognizing the positive effects of diversity, an engaged and empowered citizenry, acknowledgement of universal human rights – are also prerequisites for environmental sustainability. Yet, despite gender equality being a foundational principle of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, a fundamental human right, and a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world (SDG 5), gender-blindness remains pervasive across multiple sectors, and the conservation sector and counter-IWT efforts are no exception. African bush elephant (Loxodonta africana) in the Qorokwe concession, Okavango Delta, Botswana. Image courtesy of WWF. There are heavy consequences to gender…This article was originally published on Mongabay

