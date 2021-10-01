Abattoir labour shortage sees Yorkshire farmer kill piglets

From BBC
A Yorkshire farmer has killed hundreds of piglets because labour shortages in local abattoirs mean adult pigs are not being killed fast enough.
The resulting backlog means there is less space left on farms for younger pigs, which are cheaper and easier to kill.
The farmer had been “destroyed by it”, according to a friend.
“He had to kill perfectly healthy, viable piglets,” she told BBC News.
According to the National Pig Association (NPA), this may well not be the only case of farmers killing healthy livestock as mature pigs have continued to “back up” on farms.
The labour shortages are being blamed on Brexit and the Covid pandemic.
Before that, about 80% of staff in two major processing centres in Hull came from Eastern Europe, according to the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA).
Nick Allen, from the BMPA, said the workforce in large abattoirs would normally be 10-15% above average ahead of Christmas, but instead it is 15% down. Because centres are unable to process pigs at the usual rate, live animals are mounting up on farms and some farmers were “quietly starting to cull”, he said.
Once a pig gets too big, its butchered processed carcass will no longer fit into supermarket packets so retailers do not want to buy it from farmers.
"The main barrier is labour, with the change in the immigration policy. We are struggling to get butchers in particular, and it
