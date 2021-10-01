Abattoir labour shortage sees Yorkshire farmer kill piglets

Before that, about 80% of staff in two major processing centres in Hull came from Eastern Europe, according to the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA).

Nick Allen, from the BMPA, said the workforce in large abattoirs would normally be 10-15% above average ahead of Christmas, but instead it is 15% down. Because centres are unable to process pigs at the usual rate, live animals are mounting up on farms and some farmers were “quietly starting to cull”, he said.