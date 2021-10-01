For Brazil’s persecuted Krenak people, justice arrives half a century later

Half a century after Indigenous elder Jacó Krenak and dozens of fellow natives were bound and forcibly taken to concentration camps run by Brazil’s military dictatorship, a federal court has ordered the government to apologize and deliver reparations to the Krenak people. Judge Anna Cristina Rocha Gonçalves charged the federal government, the Minas Gerais state government and the country’s Indigenous affair agency, Funai, for the crimes committed against the Krenak people in southeastern Minas Gerais during the dictatorship that ran from 1964 to 1985. She ordered the federal government to organize an official ceremony for a public apology with national coverage. “Justice, however slow, is being served,” Indigenous chief Geovani Krenak, a grandson of Jacó Krenak, told Mongabay in a phone interview. “The spirit of our assassinated warriors, like my grandfather, [welcomes] this decision.” Krenak members protest an anti-Indigenous bill in Brasília this year. The sign reads “Krenak People of Minas Gerais, like a tree trunk, we are very strong.” Image courtesy of Geovani Krenak. A court ruling issued Sept. 13 ordered Brazil’s federal government to return Sete Salões, a part of the original Krenak Indigenous Reserve, to its people. Image courtesy of Geovani Krenak. Speaking the Krenak language, drinking alcohol, having sexual relations, loitering, breaking curfew, leaving the village without prior permission, and resisting occupation by farmers on their land were banned by military officials at the time, according to reports and witness accounts. Arbitrary confinement, torture and beatings were commonplace punishments. Many Krenak died at the camps, though…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay