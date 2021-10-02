Climate change: Stop smoke and mirrors, rich nations told

From BBC
Rich countries’ plans to curb carbon are “smoke and mirrors” and must be urgently improved, say poorer nations.
Ministers meeting here in Milan at the final UN session before the Glasgow COP26 climate conference heard that some progress was being made.
But officials from developing countries demanded tougher targets for cutting carbon emissions and more cash to combat climate change.
One minister condemned “selfishness or lack of good faith” in the rich world.
US special envoy John Kerry said all major economies “must stretch” to do the maximum they can.
Around 50 ministers from a range of countries met here to try to overcome some significant hurdles before world leaders gather in Glasgow in November.
But for extremely vulnerable countries to a changing climate the priority is more ambitious carbon reductions from the rich, to preserve the 1.5C temperature target set by the 2015 Paris agreement.
Scientists have warned that allowing the world temperatures to rise more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels is highly dangerous.
An assessment of the promises made so far to cut carbon suggests that the world is on track for around 2.7C.
Ministers from developing countries say this is just not acceptable – they are already experiencing significant impacts on their economies with warming currently just over 1C.
“We’re already on hellish ground at 1.1C,” said Simon Steill, Grenada’s environment