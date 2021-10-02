People want to do right by nature. They just need a nudge, study shows

JAKARTA — “Do you need a plastic bag?” asks a store cashier. Bland as it may seem, that’s the kind of question that appears to be an effective nudge for tourists to take environmentally friendly action, according to a study. Giving subtle messaging and cues is likely to encourage tourists to engage in behaviors that protect the marine ecosystem, a group of researchers concluded in their paper published in February in the journal Frontiers of Communication. They observed real behavioral changes using natural field experiments with different types of pro-environmental communication framing interventions, and tested the effectiveness of those approaches. Positively (left) and negatively (right) framed signs were placed on the store’s counter. Image courtesy of Nelson et al. (2021). Many tourists have the knowledge and responsibility to take environmentally conscious actions, but in practice, they often fail due to contextual obstacles, the study noted, describing this phenomenon as the “knowledge-action gap.” “The gap between knowledge and action exists because it is much easier to think a certain way than it is to actually consistently behave in that manner,” said lead author said Katherine Nelson from the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research in Germany. “But providing a subtle cue can help us relieve some of the cognitive burden on our brains when we are in a complex environment.” The researchers conducted two field experiments, focusing on plastic bag use and snorkeling behavior, on the Indonesian island of Gili Trawangan, a popular destination for beachgoers. Plastic bags are a major…This article was originally published on Mongabay

