What climate scientists can teach us about dealing with climate change doom

“It’s a kind of hopelessness I guess. Helplessness,” says Ross Simpson, 22, from Glasgow. He’s telling me how he and his friends feel about stopping the worst effects of climate change.

The warnings keep coming of more heatwaves, droughts, floods, and global temperatures going up and up and up. Seeing so many negative stories in the news only makes Ross feel worse. Like many, he worries it’s already too late.