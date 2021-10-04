All UK’s electricity will come from clean sources by 2035, says PM

From BBC
Boris Johnson has said all of the UK’s electricity is going to come from renewable energy sources by 2035.
Speaking from Manchester, the prime minister said the target could be achieved through advances in wind power and other renewable sources.
The shift towards renewable energy is part of government efforts to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035.
However some green groups have warned that the UK is behind schedule for meeting its target.
Mr Johnson’s commitment comes ahead of the COP 26 conference, a global United Nations summit on tackling climate change to be held in Glasgow.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said “We can get to complete clean energy production by 2035.
“We can do for our entire energy production by 2035 what we’re doing with internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030,” he said in a reference to the incoming ban on selling petrol and diesel-powered cars.
The prime minister argued that the move would reduce the UK’s dependence on energy from overseas “with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risks that poses for people’s pockets”.
Being reliant on “our own clean power” would help keep costs down, he added.
In declaring an end to fossil fuel electricity the prime minister is following advice of his Climate Change Committee,