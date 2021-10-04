For companies eyeing net-zero carbon emissions, ‘no clue how to get there’

SINGAPORE — As companies and countries work toward a net-zero future, voluntary carbon markets have a crucial role to play, but curbing emissions is still most important, business leaders said at a sustainability conference in Singapore in September. Unlike compliance carbon markets, where companies that fail to meet specified carbon emission limits are required to buy credits to offset their greenhouse gas releases, firms in voluntary carbon markets purchase credits to offset their carbon footprint of their own accord. Voluntary carbon markets can drive huge amounts of finance into developing countries for conservation, serve as a price indicator for carbon, and help companies offset remaining emissions as they work to decarbonize, executives said at the Ecosperity event organized by Temasek, Singapore’s state investment firm. “A hundred billion dollars of finance needs to flow from developed countries to developing countries every year. It’s not been flowing,” Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, said at a Sept. 28 panel on “Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets”. The Sept. 28 Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets panel during Ecosperity. In a report released at the conference by Temasek, Microsoft and consulting firm Bain & Company, researchers estimated Southeast Asia would need $2 trillion of investment over the next decade to cut emissions and remain competitive globally. “The ADB (Asian Development Bank) estimates that about 40 per cent of infrastructure investments in Asia will need to come from the private sector,” Dale Hardcastle, Global Sustainability Innovation Center co-director and partner at Bain, told The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay