How can philanthropy be more effective in environmental grant making?

How can we maximize the effectiveness of grant-making in the international conservation field? This article is based on my experience in international environmental conservation, both as head of implementing nonprofits for 35 years, and as a foundation grant officer supporting in-country organizations for 15 years. I have witnessed both very effective—and ineffective—grant making practices, and would like to share my perspectives on best practices. I have tried to make my comments generally relevant to non-profit grantmaking, but note that some of the lessons I outline are especially relevant to the international environmental conservation field. For one, international grantmaking is cross-cultural, which gives greater importance to the need for grant makers’ expertise and direct experience in the cultural and political aspects of the recipient’s country. Another is that conservation grantmaking typically tries to accomplish something contrary to the market forces that dictate much of human behavior, and so is more difficult to undertake successfully than most grantmaking, placing greater emphasis on the need for donor expertise, rapid responses, and flexibility. Finally, grantee organizations in the developing world sometimes exist in an environment without laws supporting the social sector, or a tradition of non-profit giving, making it increasingly important for donors to value their time and administrative costs. These are my seven key takeaways from nearly four decades of experience. The Amazon rainforest is a priority for some climate funders. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. View the implementing organization as the client. Possibly the overarching point I wish to emphasize…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay