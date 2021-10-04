Huntington Beach: California oil spill sparks concern for wildlife

From BBC
An oil slick off the coast of California has started washing ashore, killing fish, contaminating wetlands and closing beaches.
About 3,000 barrels of oil have spread over an area covering 13 square miles (33 sq km), off the Orange County coast.
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said portions of the coastline were covered in oil.
An investigation into the pipeline breach that caused it is under way.
The slick, about five miles off the coasts of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, was discovered on Saturday morning.
It is thought to be one of the largest oil spills in the state’s recent history, according to the Associated Press news agency.
Authorities are now attempting to contain the oil by using protective booms – a type of floating barrier. Divers are also working at the scene to determine how the leak occurred.
The US Coast Guard has so far deployed 14 boats to conduct oil recovery operations, and three to enforce a safety zone in the area. Four aircraft have also been dispatched to conduct assessments of the spill.
“Wildlife is dying. It’s very sad,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told CBS News. She added that there were reports of dead animals along the shore and that Talbert Marsh, an ecological reserve had also suffered “significant damage”.
On Monday morning, the Coast Guard said that approximately 3,150 gallons (14,320 litres) of oil have so far been recovered from the water.
Amplify Energy Corp, which owns