Illegal logging threatens rare Cameroonian hardwood with extinction

When a towering African zebrawood tree falls in the forest, it certainly makes a sound. During a survey of the Ebo forest from August 2020 to March 2021, Eric Nana and his team from Cameroon’s Agricultural Research Institute for Development (IRAD) witnessed the destruction caused whenever one of these forest giants, supported with huge buttress roots and crowned with feathery leaves, is felled. “Some have been there for hundreds of years,” Nana said. “Cutting down just a single tree destroys all the smaller trees around it. It considerably opens up the forest, and enables all the undergrowth species to come up. Growth from other forest tree species becomes difficult.” A brief report on the IRAD survey, published in September in the journal Oryx, estimates that at least two metric tons of wood from this now-rare species — listed as critically endangered by the IUCN — is being illegally removed from the Ebo forest each month. That’s equivalent to two or three large trees, Nana told Mongabay: a heavy toll on a slow-maturing species that is already scarce. “Chinese merchants [in the port city of Douala] pay people to go into the forest, harvest the tree and bring it back to them,” said Nana, who led the survey to assess the status of African zebrawood (Microberlinia bisulcata) and other threatened species in the forest, which covers an area of around 1,500 square kilometers (580 square miles). The price of a cubic meter (equivalent to 1 metric ton) has risen to $600,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

