Look beyond carbon credits to put a price on nature’s services, experts say

SINGAPORE — Putting a value on nature could be the key to getting the trillions of dollars in investments nature-based solutions need to successfully tackle the climate crisis, experts said at a sustainability conference in Singapore in September. According to a May report by the United Nations Environment Programme, the world needs about $8.1 trillion of investment in nature by 2050 to handle the interlinked climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises. To facilitate investments in nature-based solutions, policymakers and investors need to recognize nature as a "new asset class," Martijn Wilder, founding partner at climate advisory firm Pollination Group, said at the Ecosperity event convened by Temasek, Singapore's state investment firm. "[Today] we're sort of tinkering at the edges, so carbon is the proxy for investing in nature … but those projects will not drive the [trillions] we need," he said during a Sept. 29 panel on "Asia's Nature-based Climate Solutions". "We need to think of nature as the world's critical infrastructure that holds the economy together, and we need to be able to place a value on doing that." Martijn Wilder and fellow speakers at the Asia's Nature-based Climate Solutions panel. Currently, investments in nature-based solutions are largely driven by carbon offsets projects. Nature-based solutions focus on protecting, managing and restoring forests, wetlands and other ecosystems. Because such projects soak up carbon from the atmosphere, they also produce carbon credits — which can then be sold to companies looking to offset their emissions. Firms pledging to hit net-zero emissions…

