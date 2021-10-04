Oil spills plague Venezuelan coast, but cleanup efforts are lacking: Report

It’s not unusual to see some rivers running black in Venezuela, or for fishermen to return home scraping dark sludge off their boots. Crumbling infrastructure and a lack of government oversight in the petroleum-rich country have made oil spills an endemic problem along the coast, according to a report published this month by the Venezuelan Observatory for Political Ecology. It warns of incalculable damage to mangroves on the Caribbean coast and unique estuary ecosystems in Lake Maracaibo. “They keep happening,” said Elsa Rodríguez, a member of the observatory. “Every year they’re more frequent. It doesn’t just hurt the wildlife but also the local fishermen.” Because the Venezuelan government rarely publishes records of oil spills or other environmental conflicts, conservation groups have to rely on citizen reporting and satellite data to piece together trends. For the observatory’s report, it relied on social media posts from local community members suffering from oil spills, as well as satellite imagery from biologist Eduardo Klein of Simón Bolívar University in Caracas. The information, even if missing numerous data points, shows that the country continues to experience dozens of oil spills annually, often in areas with high levels of biodiversity. This year, it has averaged nearly six oil spills per month, with a total of 53 through September. An overwhelming majority of the spills have been located in the coastal states of Zulia, which had nine spills, and Falcón, which had 33. Both states are home to some of Venezuela’s largest oil refinery complexes, controlled by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay