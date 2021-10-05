A bridge of trees reunites gibbons separated by a railway line in India

Jorhat, INDIA – A lone hoolock gibbon jumps from one tree branch to another before taking a big final leap across the railway tracks that fragment its forested home into two unequal compartments. This is good news, a leap of hope for the western hoolock gibbons (Hoolock hoolock) of Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in India’s northeastern state of Assam. Hoolock gibbons, India’s only ape species, are strictly arboreal animals, which means they’re reluctant to spend time on the ground — and which makes the scar carved out of the forest by the railway line just as impassable as a canyon. The railroad dates back to the British colonial era and slices the sanctuary into two chunks: one roughly 150 hectares (370 acres), the rest roughly 1,950 hectares (4,820 acres). Three family groups of gibbons live in the smaller area, isolated from the 23 families in the larger one, according to a census conducted in 2006. That the gibbons have finally started crossing the tracks is the fruit of a 15-year effort to build a natural canopy bridge by planting trees along the railway line. The effort dates back to a 2004-2006 conservation plan proposed by regional wildlife NGO Aaranyak, in collaboration with the forest department in the district of Jorhat, where the sanctuary is located, and with support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Great Ape Conservation Fund. From 2006 onward, with cooperation from the local community and the forest department, Aaranyak oversaw the planting of 3,000 saplings alongside the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

