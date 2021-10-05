‘Acts of poaching and other crimes’: Cameroon plans a new road in Lobéké National Park

On 6 Oct., Cameroon’s minister of forestry and wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo, will appear at a one-day conference focused on protecting the richly biodiverse forests of Central Africa. Yet his government’s policy and practice frequently threaten wildlife and the forests and livelihoods of local people in Cameroon and its regional neighbors. According to Global Forest Watch, Cameroon lost 3.7% of its primary forest cover between 2002 and 2008 — in the Central Africa region, only Angola (5.3%) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (5.1%) lost more. Data for 2020 shows primary forest losses of 100,000 ha (247,000 acres), nearly double the previous year’s. Analysing the most recent data, the World Resources Institute’s Mikaela Weisse and Elizabeth Goldman attribute much of this deforestation to activities of small-scale farmers in the south of the country. But Cameroon’s government appears more concerned with generating revenue from its forest resources. In recent years, it has granted concessions for logging, and oil palm and rubber plantations in its southern regions. In 2020, it approved logging in one of the country’s largest remaining intact rainforests, the Ebo forest in the southwestern Littoral region, only to suspend the concessions after a public outcry. Little or no information has been made public about the plan to build a road into Lobéké National Park, in the southeastern part of Cameroon. Lobéké is part of a cross-border protected area that also includes the Dzanga-Sangha Special Reserve in the Central African Republic and the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay