COP26: The sculpture created from 1765 Antarctic air

Antarctic snowfall two-and-half centuries old forms the basis of a new artwork by Wayne Binitie, titled 1765 – Antarctic Air. It forms the centrepiece to the Polar Zero exhibition in Glasgow throughout the UN climate summit COP26. Binitie says he wants his piece to provide an artistic marker of how much the earth’s atmosphere has altered since the crucial date of 1765.
The slightly battered old statue of the inventor James Watt on Glasgow Green stands a couple of miles from the city’s modern Science Centre. There’s an obvious connection: Watt (who died in 1819) has long been acclaimed as one of the great figures of Scottish science and engineering.
But thanks to Binitie, a Royal College of Art PhD candidate, there’s currently a more specific link as well.
In 1765, crossing the parkland where the statue now is, Watt successfully thought through how steam engines – increasingly vital to industry – could be redesigned to become hugely more efficient.
The year 1765 is regarded by some as the start of the Industrial Revolution.
But Binitie says it’s also when humans started to do serious damage to the atmosphere which sustains us all. In an unusual artistic collaboration with the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) he’s built the significance of that year into the small but striking installation 1765 – Antarctic Air at the heart of the Polar Zero exhibition.
“We wanted to offer some proximity to what’s quite a remote conversation now taking place about global
