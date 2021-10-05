Indonesia investigates alleged abuse of Sumatran tigers at city zoo

MEDAN, Indonesia — Conservation authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation into alleged animal abuse by a public zoo where Sumatran tigers have been found emaciated and apparently eating grass. The incident came to light in late September in the form of an online video that quickly went viral. The video showed a Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae), a critically endangered species, at the municipal zoo in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province. The video showed the animal looking emaciated, with its bones protruding prominently, walking around in its enclosure and seemingly eating grass. The zoo management said the tiger in the video had been sick for about two weeks and that it was common for tigers to eat grass as a way to discharge fur that they’ve ingested. The provincial conservation department says it has deployed a team to investigate the zoo and will publish its findings soon. An emaciated-looking Sumatran tiger at Medan Zoo in North Sumatra. Image by Ayat S. Karokaro/Mongabay Indonesia. Mongabay Indonesia visited the zoo on Sept. 24 to confirm the reports and find out more about the tiger. There were few visitors at the zoo that day, as COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. Mongabay Indonesia saw three other tigers that appeared to be in a similar physical condition as the tiger in the viral video. Yona, a veterinarian at the zoo, told Mongabay Indonesia that only the tiger in the video was sick while the others were healthy. She added the tigers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

