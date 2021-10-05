Loss of oil palm permits leaves Papuan villages uncertain and fearful

SORONG, West Papua — With its lush rainforests and long stretches of beaches, Waimon, a coastal village in Indonesia’s West Papua province, seems like an idyllic place. But some residents consider it a hostile, almost inhospitable place due to its remoteness and the heavy rains that can make traveling by boat a deadly prospect. “Living in Waimon is like gambling with our lives,” says Hendrikus Malalu, a resident. “God still loves us — if he didn’t, we’d all have perished by now.” The only way for the villagers to travel to other parts of the region is by sea; there’s no road access. The village also only has electricity at night, when the villagers turn on their diesel-powered generators. Amid these restrictions, two of the three clans in the village welcomed a palm oil company that promised them a better life as the only way out. And now that the permits of the company, PT Papua Lestari Abadi (PLA), have been revoked by the government of Sorong district, where the village is located, the Indigenous people there have been left questioning their future and afraid of the fallout of the revocation. Waimon village in West Papua, Indonesia. Image by Hans Nicholas Jong/Mongabay. Permits revoked PLA was one of several palm oil companies that saw their permits revoked following a government audit in West Papua province, which is home to some of the largest swaths of intact forest left in Indonesia. The audit itself was part of a moratorium by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

