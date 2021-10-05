Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for October 2021

Farmers across the world are exploring agroforestry, an ancient agricultural system that combines trees with shrubs, crops, and livestock. This is a sustainable system that produces food, supports biodiversity, builds soil horizons and water tables, and sequesters carbon from the atmosphere. Last month, Mongabay spoke to farmers in Pennsylvania, U.S., and Assam, India, about how they are using agroforestry to improve their lands and livelihoods and about the positive impacts. In Brazil and other parts of India, however, we saw that farmers and communities in regions close to major extractive projects have been living in bleak conditions. Watch how the railway line and mine projects in Brazil’s Bahia state are adversely affecting the local communities, and how open cast clay mines in West Bengal, India, have caused dust pollution and pushed farmers to sell their lands. In Mongolia, conservation scientist Tunga Ulambayar explained to us the impact of climate change on the country’s environment and how traditional knowledge of the pastoralists can help understand conservation. We also spoke to farmers in Mizoram and biodiversity expert T.R. Shankar Raman about the Indian government’s plans to expand oil palm plantations in the country’s highly biodiverse northeast region and the islands. Mongabay’s continued series, Mongabay Explains, explained why fishing debris, or ghost fishing gear, are the worst marine polluters and what we can do about it. Our other series Candid Animal Cam showed us some hippos doing hippo things as host Romi Castagnino told us about their amphibious calls and paddle-like tails. Subscribe to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

