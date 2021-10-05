On islands that inspired theory of evolution, deforestation cuts uneven path

Biologists often refer to the Wallacea region of Indonesia as a “living laboratory” for the study of evolution. Spanning 1,680 of Indonesia’s central islands, including the Malukus, Nusa Tenggara and the expansive arms of Sulawesi, it is the transition zone where the biota of Asia and Australasia collide. Isolated for tens of millions of years from neighboring landmasses, a unique assemblage of weird and wonderful species have evolved; and it was here that its namesake, Alfred Russel Wallace, developed his theory of natural selection during the 19th century, around the same time that Charles Darwin was having his own eureka moment in the Galápagos. Today, Wallacea is recognized as one of the world’s most valuable centers of endemism, supporting scores of species that occur nowhere else on the planet: from the babirusa (Babyrousa babyrussa), a forest pig with enormous recurving tusks; to the anoa (Bubalus depressicornis), an enigmatic dwarf buffalo; and the famous Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis). A babirusa (Babyrousa babyrussa), a forest pig in Nantu forest, Gorontalo. Male babirusa have large recurving tusks. Image by Simon Mitchell Although the forests of Wallacea have experienced lower levels of deforestation than neighboring Borneo, Sumatra and Java, development pressure is expected to escalate over the coming decades. According to a new study in Environmental Research Letters, the region could lose up to 49,570 square kilometers (19,140 square miles) of forest by 2053. The research team, comprising scientists from the University of Kent, U.K., and their Indonesia-based colleagues, used dynamic models based on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay