Russian film team boldly shoot towards space station

Russia has taken the lead in a space race with a difference, sending a team to the International Space Station to shoot a feature film ahead of an American crew.
Yulia Peresild, 37, is set to star in the film, directed by Klim Shipenko.
Their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft took off from Baikonur in Kazakhstan, and three hours later docked with the International Space Station.
Actor Tom Cruise and Nasa have also been planning to make a film there.
There was more than a touch of showbusiness glamour when the Soyuz crew launched on Tuesday, as the TV cameras focused on Peresild and 12-year-old daughter Anna, who was watching from a safe distance.
It was from the Kazakh steppes where camels and gophers roam, rather than in the studios of Hollywood that real actors went into space at 11:55 Moscow time, said Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda website. Klipenko’s actress wife Sofia Karpunina noted that the director had had to shed 15kg (33lbs) beforehand.
The launch, led by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, went according to plan at 11:55 Moscow time (08:55 GMT) and the Soyuz docked with the ISS a little over three hours later.
However, it was a little later than planned as automatic docking was unsuccessful and the commander had to switch to manual control. The hatch connecting the Soyuz to the ISS was due to open later.
“The crew is feeling well,” said the commander shortly after take-off.
Although Shkaplerov will stay on board, director and actress have
