Are nature-based solutions the silver bullet for social & environmental crises?

In the ongoing debate about how to tackle the interconnected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and inequality, one term has recently been getting particular attention among policymakers, corporations and international conservation organizations: nature-based solutions, or NBS. First mentioned by the U.N. in 2009, NBS were broadly defined by the ​IUCN, the global conservation authority, in 2016 as activities that work with nature to address societal challenges, the impacts of climate change, and biodiversity loss simultaneously. Examples range from tree planting to restoration of degraded lands, or improved soil or coast management. For many, they are the new way forward. In a compendium prepared for the 2019 U.N. Climate Action Summit they were called “an essential component” of the global effort to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep global temperature rise below 2° Celsius (3.6° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. In the run-up to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, this November, NBS have gotten another boost. They are one of five major action tracks at the conference, during which governments are expected to present their updated emissions reduction goals, or nationally determined contributions (NDS). “No country can achieve net zero [carbon emissions] and address poverty and biodiversity loss without NBS,” said Xiaoting Hou-Jones, a U.K.-based senior researcher at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED). Hou-Jones compiled a report on NBS that was released under the umbrella of Bond, the U.K. membership body for development NGOs and features successful case studies of NBS implemented…This article was originally published on Mongabay

