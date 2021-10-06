Brazil leads Amazon in forest loss this year, Indigenous territories and parks hold out

A first look at this year’s deforestation hotspots across the Amazon shows that Brazil, once again, has the grim distinction of being a leader in destruction. Massive areas of forest loss in Brazil cluster around major road networks, and many of these areas also burned this year. According to a recent report from Amazon Conservation’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), more than 860,000 hectares (2.1 million acres) of primary forest was lost across the Amazon this year — an area about seven times as big as the city of Los Angeles. The findings show that the majority of forest loss was concentrated in Brazil (79%), followed by Peru (7%) and Colombia (6%). MAAP located areas of high-density forest cover loss for the year through Sept. 18 using analyses of primary forest loss alerts (GLAD+) produced by the University of Maryland. Alerts are detected by the Sentinel-2 satellite, which captures imagery of Earth at a 10-meter (33-foot) resolution. Deforestation hotspots across the Amazon in 2021 (as of September 18). Data: University of Maryland (GLAD), Amazon Conservation Association/MAAP. Image courtesy of MAAP. A bird’s-eye view of deforestation confirms a well-known pattern: deforestation is concentrated around roads. Nearly 95% of deforestation in the Amazon can be found within a 5.5-kilometer (3.4-mile) radius of roads or river, and 90% of fires have burned within 4 km (2.5 mi) of illegal roads built through the forest, according to recent studies. Roads have benefits, such as granting rural communities access to health facilities and…This article was originally published on Mongabay