Extreme heat exposure in cities tripled in less than 35 years, study finds

Of all the extreme weather phenomena experienced by humans today, heat is the deadliest. A heat wave that scorched Europe in 2003 claimed 70,000 lives. At least 15,000 people died in France alone, with the Paris region reporting the most excess deaths. The French capital is not alone; cities the world over are bearing the brunt of a warming world. Urban residents’ exposure to dangerously high temperatures nearly tripled in the 34 years between 1983 and 2016, according to a paper published Oct. 4 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Both burgeoning populations and exceptional warming have fueled this health crisis in metropolitan areas. While calls for tackling climate change on a war footing grow, communities are grappling with its impacts today. The Earth has already breached the safe limits for climatic change, one of the planetary boundaries defined by environmental scientists Johan Rockström and Will Steffen. By calculating the number of days “felt” temperatures crossed dangerous levels and tracking the changing demographics of urban areas, the researchers estimated that heat exposure grew from 40 billion person-days in 1983 to 119 billion person-days in 2016. “To my knowledge, there are no efforts to quantify how exposure has changed over time,” said Cascade Tuholske a climate researcher at Columbia University’s Earth Institute and first author of the paper. Municipality-level increase in the rate of urban population exposure to extreme heat from 1983 to 2016. The researchers also calculated how much population growth and urban heat individually contributed to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

