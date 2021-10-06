Gorilla baby boom sparks hope in DRC, but threats to great apes persist

As a clear morning dawned on May 18, 2021, a baby was born. She was a gorilla, born to the Mapuwa family, one of 10 gorilla families in Virunga National Park, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. A month later, news broke that another gorilla, Mafuko from the Bageni family, was born on June 6 in the park. At least nine gorillas have been born in Virunga since January. Since 1996, consecutive civil wars in the DRC have taken their toll on animals in this region. Gorillas have been among the victims of these crises, in particular as soldiers hunt them for their meat. Challenges persist despite ‘baby boom’ The Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation (ICCN) estimates that more than 350 gorillas live in the protected areas of Virunga, Kahuzi-Biega and Maiko in the eastern DRC. These include eastern lowland gorillas (Gorilla beringei graueri), also known as Grauer’s gorillas, and mountain gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei). These gorillas face a triple threat: the destruction of their natural habitat by deforestation, danger from local and foreign armed groups in protected areas, and poaching encouraged by the illegal trade in baby gorillas. “There has always been criticism of the insufficient animal protection, including for gorillas, in Virunga National Park, due to the presence of armed groups,” said Joseph T’hata, a lawyer and environmental safety researcher. “Armed groups like the Mai-Mai militias or the Rwandan Hutu rebels of the FDLR [Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda] have control both in and outside…This article was originally published on Mongabay

