In Half-Earth Project, a full-on bid to get countries to protect biodiversity

As the world grapples with unparalleled rates of deforestation and extinction, an increasing number of governments and other entities are recognizing the importance of protecting 30% of the land and oceans by 2030. In fact, this goal is listed as a target in the first draft of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework published in July. But is protecting 30% enough? No, says quantitative ecologist Scott Rinnan of the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation's Half-Earth Project. The ultimate goal, according to him, would be to preserve half of the Earth, which he says would be a sufficient area capable of preserving global biodiversity. However, he added that protecting 30% is a "worthwhile objective that we support on the way to half" and that the Half-Earth Project is able to help nations adopt a "coordinated approach to identifying the targets with positive outcomes for global biodiversity." The concept of protecting half of the world stems from E.O. Wilson's Half-Earth, a 2016 book that argues that protecting at least half of the planet would help preserve 80% of species and places the Earth in a "safe zone." The Half-Earth Project provides an array of resources to help make this ambitious goal a reality, the backbone of which is the Half-Earth Project Map, developed by the Map of Life Project at Yale University's Center for Biodiversity and Global Change; the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation; science and technology company Vizzuality; and geographic information system company Esri.

