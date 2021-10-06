Southern patas monkeys face extinction in a decade without intervention

The southern patas monkey, a little-known and rarely seen African primate, is on the verge of extinction, new research shows. Primate experts say they hope to bring international attention to its plight and spur efforts to save it. Recently published research into the southern patas monkey (Erythrocebus baumstarki) sheds light on its natural history, but also shows how close the animal, which is already designated as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, is to dying out. Having once been present in Kenya, from where it was extirpated in about 2015, the historic range of the species has declined by about 85% since the early 20th century, due to the growing human population, according to study authors Yvonne de Jong and Thomas Butynski. The monkey is currently restricted to the protected areas of the western Serengeti in northern Tanzania. Relatively little is known about the southern patas monkey (Erythrocebus baumstarki), and new research suggests the species could soon go extinct if conservation measures are not put in place. Image copyright 2013 Stephen D. Nash / IUCN SSC Primate Specialist Group. The study estimates that there are between 100 and 200 southern patas monkeys remaining, including between 50 and 100 mature individuals. If this decline continues unchecked, the researchers estimate the species could be extinct within a decade. “This poorly known but charismatic primate is silently and rapidly going extinct,” De Jong told Mongabay. However, the researchers say the species can still be saved. “With immediate, focused, and effective conservation action…This article was originally published on Mongabay

