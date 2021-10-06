Stink bug discovery raises fears of threat to crops

From BBC
A stink bug that can spoil crops and infest homes has been trapped in Surrey as part of a monitoring study.
The brown marmorated stink bug is native to Asia, but has spread to parts of Europe and the US, where it can destroy fruit crops.
A lone stink bug was caught at RHS Garden Wisley this summer within weeks of the setting up of a pheromone trap.
The adult may be a stowaway brought in on imported goods or part of an undiscovered local population.
Dr Glen Powell, head of plant health at RHS Garden Wisley, said the stink bug may become commonplace in gardens and in homes within a decade.
“This isn’t a sudden invasion but potentially a gradual population build-up and spread, exacerbated by our warming world,” he said.
It’s not yet clear if stink bugs are living undetected in parts of England or are rare visitors that hitch-hike in on imported goods or passenger luggage and survive for only a short time. So far, no eggs or immature bugs have been found that would suggest the bug is breeding and has set up home.
The bug has been caught only twice before in pheromone traps set up to lure it in by means of a natural chemical – in all cases as lone instances. The previous finds were at Rainham Marshes in Essex and in the wildlife garden of London’s Natural History Museum.
