From Shanghai Knights to gecko life: The Jackie Chan gecko among 12 new Indian species

Researchers have described 12 new gecko species from India’s Western Ghats mountains, 10 of which are found nowhere else on Earth. One particularly stealth gecko, described as “nearly impossible to catch,” was named after the famed actor and martial artist Jackie Chan. “The new species was found to be very fast and moved rapidly on rocks and boulders, sneaking into the smallest crevices to escape when approached, reminiscent of the stunts of Jackie Chan,” Saunak Pal, a scientist at the Bombay Natural History Society who was part of the expedition and helped describe the species, told Mongabay. Jackie’s day gecko, Cnemaspis jackieii, named after famed film star and martial artist Jackie Chan. Image by Saunak Pal. Scientists found the Jackie’s day gecko (Cnemaspis jackieii) and 11 other new-to-science species during four years of sampling in the Western Ghats, a 1,600-kilometer (1,000-mile) chain of mountains running parallel to the western coast of the southern Indian peninsula. Descriptions of the geckos, as well as an updated phylogeny of the genus, have been published in the journal Zoological Research. The new geckos belong to the genus Cnemaspis, known as the “day geckos” because of their circular eye pupils, more adapted to daytime light conditions than the slit-like pupils often seen in nocturnal geckos. Unlike most other geckos, the day geckos aren’t great at vertical climbing. So, while some Cnemaspis can be found on trees (and a few species are completely arboreal), most dwell in caves or on the forest floor, making them more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

